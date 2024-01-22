Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/22/2024 – 20:47

The Rio de Janeiro Military Police (PMRJ) increased the number of cameras used to power the facial recognition system. This Monday (22), at Palácio Guanabara, headquarters of the state government, the agreement for public transport concessionaires to join the initiative was signed. Metrô Rio, Supervia (which operates rail transport) and CCR Barcas and CCR Via Lagos (which operates Rodovia dos Lagos, connecting Rio de Janeiro with Costa do Sol) will provide access to cameras present in stations and pathways.

The system will use the fiber optic network of the Regulatory Agency for Public Services Granted for Waterway, Rail, Metro and Highway Transport of the State (Agetransp). The camera images will be concentrated in the Integrated Command and Control Center (CICC).

Related news:

The PM's video monitoring system began in New Year's Eve of 2023, with just over 100 cameras, and was expanded last week, through a partnership with the city of Rio de Janeiro, with access to the 21 cameras at the Rio Operations Center (COR) installed in the bohemian neighborhood of Lapa. With the adhesion of transport concessionaires, more than a thousand cameras become part of the system. The state government's investment was R$18 million, including equipment and software.

The facial recognition system is powered by the Civil Police database. According to the state governor, Cláudio Castro, the use of facial recognition technology aims to improve actions to combat crime. Castro states that, with the system, the probability of failures and mistaken arrests is small.

“[É] Obviously we are looking for better technologies all the time so that facial recognition is not flawed. The data is satisfactory, and the error rate is very small, but we are certainly working to have zero errors. Therefore, the participation of the Civil Police is essential, so that all the forensic work can be carried out and not catch a person unfairly”, he said.

At the New Year's Eve In the past, technology has led to arrests in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, two of them wrongly. There was no open arrest warrant against these people in the Justice database and they were released. At the time, the Public Security Secretariat attributed the errors to “system inconsistencies”, due to “a matter of updating the databases”. And he stated that he was working to unify police, justice and federal government benches to make approaches faster.