Ruan do Nascimento, 27, was shot while going to the barbershop in Barreira do Vasco, north of RJ.

The PM (Military Police) of Rio de Janeiro removed the officers involved in an operation that resulted in the death of 27-year-old Ruan do Nascimento. The decision was taken after the 1st Military Judicial Police Department opened an investigation procedure against the security agents.

The young man had an intellectual disability, according to his family, was shot on Friday night (May 6, 2022) when he was going to the barber shop, in the Barreira do Vasco community, in the north of Rio.

Community residents reported seeing plainclothes military police near the spot where Ruan was shot.

The PM reported that military police officers from the São Cristóvão Battalion (4th BPM) went to the community to check a place where copper was illegally traded. During the check, there was an armed confrontation, according to police.

Also according to the PM, after the shooting, a grenade and crack. The police also found an injured man and sent him to Souza Aguiar Hospital. The police garrison did not, however, disclose the identity of the man they took to the hospital.

The case is also being investigated by the Homicide Police, which heard the police involved in the action and seized their weapons, for expertise.

With information from Brazil Agency.