The operation began at the beginning of this Wednesday (January 3) and will last 24 hours; around 70kg of marijuana were seized

Rio de Janeiro's PM (Military Police) occupied Cidade de Deus this Wednesday (January 3, 2024), in the west zone of the capital. According to the Secretary of State for the Military Police, the operation aims to remove barricades installed by criminals to make it difficult for security agents to enter the community, seize stolen or cloned cars and combat criminal actions.

The occupation is carried out by members of the 18th Military Police Battalion (Jacarepaguá), with support from Gesar (Special Rescue and Rescue Actions Group) and BAC (Dog Action Battalion), and will last 24 hours.

“The command of the 18th BPM began, this morning (3.), an exceptional operation in Cidade de Deus, in Jacarepaguá, a community used as a base by a criminal group to commit a series of crimes. The action has support from other units. Policing in the region is reinforced”, he said the PM on his profile on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

BAC police officers seized around 70kg of marijuana in the community, in the location known as Caminho do Outeiro. According to the secretariat, the action was supported by sniffer dogs, and patrolling in the community continues.

Also on social media, the PM informed that a drug trafficking scout was arrested while monitoring and passing on information to the criminal group responsible for organized crime in Cidade de Deus. “He monitored the actions of military police officers who are working today within the community”he stated.

The message on the X includes the image of the radio communicator seized from the scout, who, according to the secretariat, was arrested in Travessa do Sal, in Novo Mundo. The arrest of the criminal was carried out by military police officers from the 18th BPM.

Still on the social network, the PM posted a video showing the removal of barricades by agents inside the community, with the help of a backhoe. Before starting work, criminals set fire to barricades using tires. This is one of the ways they use to prevent police action.

Military police officers of #18BPM are carrying out intense work to remove barricades inside the Cidade de Deus community, in Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro. The action relies on the help of a backhoe. pic.twitter.com/ULRti8dj59 — @pmerj (@PMERJ) January 3, 2024

Due to the occupation, services to the population at the Hamilton Land Municipal Health Center and the Lourival Francisco de Oliveira Family Clinic are suspended. According to the Rio Municipal Health Department, the units “activated the most secure access protocol for the safety of professionals and users”.

The secretariat also informed that services are maintained at the José Neves Family Clinic. “Only external activities carried out in the territory, such as home visits, are suspended”stated the folder.

At around 12pm, the PM updated the partial results of the occupation and reported the arrest of another man who also had a radio transmitter, this time on Avenida Ezequiel, in the community. In addition, a car and three stolen motorcycles were seized.

According to the police, until that moment around 3 tons of barricades had been removed from several streets with the help of backhoes. In some, police officers had to use machines to break concrete blocks. In others, they had to put out fires set in tires.

Amid the occupation, residents posted messages on social media and reported the movement of police officers. They also said that they were woken up early in the morning by a lot of noise from fireworks. They were criminals warning about the presence of the PM in the CDD, as the community is popularly called.

With information from Brazil Agency.