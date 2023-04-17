A Paris court today acquitted the airline Air France and the Airbus company of manslaughter charges in trial for the plane crash of the Rio-Paris flight, which crashed in the Atlantic in 2009 with 228 people on board. The ruling states that, Frer negligence has been committed, “a certain causal link” with the accident has not been demonstrated.

The decision was described as “incomprehensible” by David Koubbi, lawyer for the families of some of the passengers. “The families he represents are devastated,” he added, nonetheless emphasizing that if the two companies were acquitted from a criminal point of view, the court instead accepted the requests of the civil case, recognizing both Air France and Airbus responsible for the negligence. And thus paving the way for compensation for the families of the victims, the amount of which will be announced next September.

Flight AF447 had taken off from Rio de Janeiro bound for Paris when it disappeared from radar during a storm over the Atlantic on June 1, 2009. According to the reconstruction of events, the storm caused the speed sensors to freeze, stopping sending information to the pilots and disabling the autopilot.