Both directions of the track were fully released after the inspection did not identify damage to the structure

Traffic on the Rio-Niterói bridge was completely reopened at around 10:50 am on Tuesday (15.Nov. .nov).

Engineers from the Ecoponte concessionaire, responsible for managing Rio-Niterói, were at the accident site in the morning and repaired the guardrail at the point hit by the vessel.

Another inspection, carried out by the city of Rio de Janeiro, also concluded that there was no damage to the road structure. The bridge was closed for 3 hours and caused inconvenience among residents who depended on the track, which extends over 13.3 km.

Also on Monday night, traffic on the 4 lanes towards Niterói was released, but two lanes towards Rio remained banned.

The ship, called São Luís, was built in 1994 and remained moored in Guanabara Bay since 2016. It has been without a crew since 2018.

Drivers driving across the bridge at the time of the incident reported strong winds at the scene. When the ship hits the structure, the images shake and indicate a strong impact.

Watch (1min10s):

The Navy claimed to have opened an inquiry to find out “causescircumstances and responsibilities of the accident”.

“The destination of the vessel “SÃO LUÍS” is subject to legal proceedings. Pending the court decision, the vessel remained anchored in a predefined location by the Maritime Authority, in Guanabara Bay, since February 2016, without posing risks to navigation”the Navy said in a note.