The Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro, considered one of the most important cultural facilities in Brazil, will receive an investment of R$11 million to renovate its main stage and improve its physical structure. The funds are from the technical cooperation agreement between the Municipal Theater Foundation and the State Secretariat for Culture and Creative Economy of Rio de Janeiro (Sececrj), through the Aldir Blanc National Policy for the Promotion of Culture (Pnab), responsible for injecting more than R$103 million into the economy of Rio de Janeiro starting this semester.

The president of the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theater Foundation, Clara Paulino, emphasized that even during the renovations that will be carried out, the venue will not stop operating. “The season is in full swing and nothing will be canceled. Most of the renovations will be done gradually, as has already happened with the change of upholstery, the replacement of the carpet and the curtains in the stalls,” she said.

Two important steps involving changing the stage curtain and leveling the floor will take place during the recess period, in January, and part of February, Clara explained.

The new stage will have a floating floor called Harlequin Floors, used in the world’s leading performance venues that house renowned ballet companies such as the Royal Ballet in London and the Paris Opera Ballet. Due to its high quality, dancers will be able to perform more technically refined movements, which require this type of flooring to be performed.

The digital system called Waagner Biro, which functions as a sophisticated computer to operate the stage’s stage poles, also needs to be rectified. Currently, on a stage with around 80 of these stage poles, divided between manual and digital, only the manual stage poles are working, which makes the process more time-consuming. The recovery of this system is considered crucial to ensure that the performances are carried out with the required efficiency and precision.

The Municipal Theater Foundation has 81 artists in the symphony orchestra, 90 in the choir, 85 members in the ballet company, as well as technicians and employees at the headquarters, in the Theater annex, where the Maria Olenewa State Dance School operates, with 282 enrolled students, and also at the Inhaúma and Gamboa Technical Production Center.

THE Rio de Janeiro Municipal Theatre turns 115 of existence last month. The equipment is the only one in Brazil that has the three stable artistic bodies.