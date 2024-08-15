Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/14/2024 – 22:20

The Rio de Janeiro Public Prosecutor’s Office began using a new artificial intelligence tool this week to assist in this year’s elections. The robot will work on analyzing candidate registrations.

“This tool aims to use data entered by public bodies to provide the public prosecutor with information about candidates who have been convicted or have other issues that prevent them from running for office or registering. This includes, for example, the requirements of the Clean Record Law,” explained the Attorney General of Rio de Janeiro, Luciano Mattos.

The main objective is to speed up the process of evaluating and possibly challenging candidacies by public prosecutors. This task was previously performed by a member of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, who manually searched for each candidate’s name in different information systems. Now, verification is no longer just manual, and the robot performs an initial filter of the data, capable of quickly identifying those who may be ineligible.

According to prosecutor Luciano Mattos, the tool is a first step towards improving the transparency of elections.

“This is the first work that we are developing for the municipal elections, seeking increasingly more fairness and regularity in this year’s elections.”

Using the new tool, the MP requested, for example, the challenge to Maria Aparecida Panisset’s candidacy for vice-mayor of the municipality of São Gonçalo. The robot detected convictions of the candidate, which have become final (final), for administrative misconduct and the suspension of her political rights, in addition to being ineligible until 2031. Maria Panisset was elected mayor of the city in 2004 and 2008. The reporter is trying to contact Maria Panisset.

Candidate records

This Thursday (15), the deadline for political parties to submit to the Electoral Court the registration of candidates for the positions of mayor, vice-mayor and councilor in the next election ends. The 1st round will be on October 6th and the second on the 27th of the same month, where necessary.

