The Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) reported this Saturday, 4, that it had denounced to Justice 11 military police officers for the deaths of four people during an operation against drug trafficking carried out in July 2021, in Complexo do Salgueiro. The MP also asked for the suspension of the denounced from public functions.

According to the MP, in the operation were killed Alessandro Luiz Vieira Moura, known as “Twenty Years”, Mikhael Wander Miranda Marins, Rayane Nazareth Cardozo da Silveira, known as “Hello Kitty”, and Victor Silva de Paula Faustino.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office explained that the action is in compliance with the Claim of Non-Compliance with a Fundamental Precept (ADPF) 635 of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which aims at external control of police activity.

“Due to the investigations, it was evident that the operation was carried out outside the standards set forth in the aforementioned legislation, and that the subsequent statements by the police officers were in total disagreement with the traces found, showing that, on purpose, they did not report the real facts”, he says. note published on the website of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“The performance of police activity can never develop through spurious planning, nor adopt contours that are distant from the current order, but must be guided by strict legality”, says an excerpt from the complaint.

In the complaint, the MP reports that the public agents, at the time assigned to the 7th Military Police Battalion, when competing for the execution of the crime of homicide against Ricardo Severo, “Faustão”, moved through the Itaoca neighborhood, following the orders of a of the denounced, the then commander of the 7th Military Police Battalion, and executed the victims with multiple firearms.

As shown by Estadão, in 2021, on the edge of Guanabara Bay and in one of the poorest regions of the State of Rio, Complexo do Salgueiro is a poor community full of nuances. But it has one feature in common with other favelas: the dominance of drug trafficking. In it, reports of armed men circulating through the region, part of the municipality of São Gonçalo, the second largest city in Rio de Janeiro in terms of population, are common.

The presence of the State in the region is as precarious as the situation of the families. Over there, not even police operations, which are often violent, undermine the dominance of drug trafficking.