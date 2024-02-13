Rio Maracatu Block presents a union of Pernambuco and Rio de Janeiro cultures

Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/13/2024 – 19:16

Around 2,000 kilometers separate Rio de Janeiro from Pernambuco. But on the afternoon of this Carnival Tuesday (13th), the locals were able to enjoy, right in the city center, a bit of Pernambuco culture. The Rio Maracatu group paraded between the Candelária church and Praça XV, and excited hundreds of revelers, even in intense heat that exceeded 40º C.

The group was founded in 1997, from the union of musicians from Pernambuco and Rio. This, in a context of mobilization for the resumption and renewal of street carnival in Rio de Janeiro. The group's activities are not restricted to festival days. Shows, workshops and processions take place throughout the year. This is what one of the members explains, Vitória Arica, 34 years old, who joined the group in 2022.

“We have been rehearsing for Carnival since September. In the block, I am part of the Catirinas. They are women who stand on the side of the road when the procession passes. Our role is to protect the Court and salute it so that it can move forward”, explains Vitória. “I really like the block. Way back when, when I was feeling very alone after the pandemic, I discovered Rio Maracatu, managed to connect with other people and learned a lot about Pernambuco culture.”

Maracatu is a folklore event that began in Pernambuco. It has strong ties with the Afro-Brazilian people. From the representation of a royal procession, profane elements are mixed and also linked to African-based religions, such as Candomblé. In Recife and Olinda, the maracatu do baque-virado developed more strongly. In the rural area of ​​the state of Pernambuco, the maracatu de baque grosso stands out, which incorporates wind instruments, in addition to percussion.

The Maracatu River is more linked to the baque upset and turned 27 years old in 2024. During all this time, it has not given up the constant exchange between masters and nations of Recife. Nations are traditional and secular groups. During this Carnival, Décio Vicente acted as the king of the block. He met the group in 2018, during a parade in Ipanema, in the south zone, and fell in love.

“The queen and I are black people, which makes everything more special and cool. It makes the bloc even more linked to the Maracatu de Recife nations. I'm excited, it's one of the most beautiful processions in the city. The public has always supported the block, even changing places a few times, and I think everything is very exciting today”, said Décio.

Pedro Prata is the block's director and one of the teachers at the workshops that take place throughout the year. It celebrates the growth of the party, which every year gains more members and audiences.

“Since the end of the pandemic, the block has been reborn, there is a new group. This is the third year of this class. And Carnival is really cool, we've been working for several years to make it grow. We bring the culture of Pernambuco, but we also mix it a little with our Rio way”, said Pedro.