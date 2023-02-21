Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas-Brillo Agency… glamor and samba. With the streets overflowing with joy…Rio de Janeiro lives its great and endless carnival party. Thousands of people come to the Sambódromo to see the best schools in the city parade. The artists do not stop dancing while displaying their colorful costumes and floats. They have been preparing for this occasion for a whole year. This year the festival is finally celebrated on its original date. “Last year we had a Carnival out of season due to COVID, some people were unable to participate. This year, feeling more secure, we can experience our parade in its truest form, beautiful as it is.” Now it’s time to wait for the result of the jury that will announce their qualifications in nine different categories.







