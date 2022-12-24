By decision of the Court, 1,871 prisoners received as of this Saturday (24) the benefit of the Periodic Home Visit (VPL) for the Christmas period. The information was given by the Secretary of Penitentiary Administration (SEAP) of the State of Rio de Janeiro, through its press office.

According to Seap, prisoners had the right, this year, to leave prison units from 6:00 am today, and must return to penitentiaries on December 30, by 10:00 pm.

Last year, according to the secretariat, 522 detainees entitled to benefit from the VPL did not return to prison. The number represents 42% of the total of 1,240 prisoners released to spend the Christmas holidays at home.