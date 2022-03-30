The Justice of Rio de Janeiro marked the trial of the former deputy Flordelis. She goes to the jury in just over a month, on May 9, accused of the death of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo. The decision, released this Tuesday (29), is by Judge Nearis dos Santos Carvalho Arce, of the 3rd Criminal Court of Niterói.

The former parliamentarian is, along with eight other defendants, responsible for the death of the pastor, shot dead in June 2019, after arriving at the residence in the company of Flordelis. The information was released on the website of the State Court of Justice.

Due to the number of defendants in the process, nine in total, the magistrate chose to divide the trial into two sessions: one for Flordelis and another three defendants, on May 9. The other session takes place earlier, on April 12, when five more accused of involvement in the crime will be tried.

At the jury session on April 12, Flordelis’ biological son, Adriano dos Santos Rodrigues, will be judged; affective children André Luiz de Oliveira, and Carlos Ubiraci Francisco da Silva and former PM Marcos Siqueira Costa and his wife Andrea Santos Maia.

On May 9, in the second session of the jury, in addition to Flordelis, her biological daughter Simone dos Santos Rodrigues will also be judged; her granddaughter, Rayane dos Santos Oliveira; and affective daughter Marzy Teixeira da Silva.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat