Supervisory Board of the Fiscal Recovery Regime states that the State has not complied with the agreement and is in default

The CSRRF (Supervision Council of the Fiscal Recovery Regime) of Rio de Janeiro decided that the State did not comply with provisions of the Complementary Law 159 of 2017. The understanding prevents the state government from contracting new debts with the Union’s endorsement.

The decision of the collegiate took place on Thursday (27.Apr.2023) unanimously. Here are some points below:

complied with the adjustment measures indicated in the Tax Recovery Plan agreed between the entity and the Union; failed to comply with some provisions of article 8 of the Complementary Law 159so that it is in default under the Tax Recovery Regime.

The processes considered in default are detailed in the CSRRF’s half-yearly evaluation report for the 2nd half of 2022. Here is the full of the document (567 KB).

In addition to the government of Rio de Janeiro being prevented from contracting new credit operations, there was a 20 percentage point increase in debt service from 2024.

In June 2022, the federal government and the State entered into an agreement on the new Fiscal Recovery Plan.

Other side

In a note sent to Power360, Rio de Janeiro said it will ask the Union to review the default. Here is the full statement:

“Note on the Tax Recovery Regime

“The Government of the State of Rio will seek, together with the Union, the review of default. The acts pointed out by the Supervisory Board were carried out in the period between the request to join the Tax Recovery Regime and the ratification of the Tax Recovery Plan.

“The changes in ICMS, caused by complementary federal laws 192 and 194/2022, affected the balance of the Tax Recovery Plan.

“Of the four items pointed out by the Council, which can lead the State to be considered in default in the Tax Recovery Regime, Rio is pending on only one: the non-compliance or the approval of laws that violate the prohibitions provided for in Complementary Law 159/17 . The Government of Rio is confident that all issues will be clarified without causing damage to the State’s finances.”