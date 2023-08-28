Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2023 – 3:49 pm

The reclassification of the State of Rio de Janeiro by Fitch Ratings, to the highest level of AAA rating, shows that Rio is on the right path, said in a note this Sunday (27) the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro. Fitch, one of the largest risk rating agencies in the world, recalibrated the agency’s own criteria, which resulted in the alteration of the Federal Government’s rating and, consequently, the ratings of some states, such as Rio de Janeiro.

The State of Rio de Janeiro went from “AA” to “AAA” in Fitch’s long-term rating. The “AAA” index is the highest in the long-term classification, relating to debts with maturities of over 12 months. In early August, Fitch raised Rio’s risk rating from “BB-, with a stable outlook” to “BB, with a stable outlook” in its annual ranking. There was no change in this indicator.

“Rio de Janeiro is going through a moment of restructuring and, as an example, is the commitment of our government in the management of public finances. The state’s new classification shows us that we are on the right path”, said Castro.

“One of the points highlighted by Fitch is the new Tax Recovery Regime, which allows the payment of the debt with the Federal Government and, at the same time, the maintenance of public services and the timely payment of salaries of civil servants”, informed the government. .

The credit risk classification grades reflect the State’s ability to honor the commitments assumed, serving as a reference as to the level of risk involved in investments. The higher the result, the better the market’s perception of the financial health of the federative entity and its ability to pay its debt.