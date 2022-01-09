Rio de Janeiro will host from next Thursday (13) an event on innovation that should bring together a thousand startups and 500 speakers at the Jockey Club, on the south side of the capital. called Rio Innovation Week, the meeting will run until the 16th and will feature 190 exhibitors from different areas, such as agribusiness, sustainability, tourism and marketing. About 40,000 visitors are expected and proof of vaccination against covid-19 and the use of masks will be required.

Among the speakers on the schedule are internationally renowned names, such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, who will participate remotely.

One of the themes addressed by the event will be inclusion. The Impact Hub space will receive lectures from projects such as Trans Garçonne, a university extension program at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) that qualifies trans people and dialogues with the Gastronomy market.

The inclusion of young people in the job market through technology will also be on the event’s radar, which will also feature the participation of the first Brazilian platform for teaching and including refugees and migrants in the technology job market, Toti Diversidade.

The crypto-art and NFTs market will also be present at Rio Innovation Week, and the program includes the exhibition of works by 12 artists who work with experiences linked to technology, through resources such as augmented reality.

In addition to discussions on technology and innovation, the event will have entertainment attractions, such as a team of robots that will perform different tasks in front of the public. A three meter tall robot must welcome visitors to the Jockey Club. There will also be a robot that serves ice cream and another that simulates a teenager, with facial expressions and gestures.

