The Tax on Operations related to the Circulation of Goods and on Provisions of Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services (ICMS) increased from 18% to 20%, in accordance with Law 10,253, published this Thursday (21). The new rate will be valid for operations carried out from March 20, 2024.

Last month, states in the Southeast and South announced that they would readjust the tax due to the tax reform. However, three states – São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul and Espírito Santo – gave up on the increase after approval of the reform.

In a note, the Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan) criticized the increase in the ICMS rate, because it considers that the measure, added to the State Fund to Combat Poverty (FECP), will increase the modal rate from 20% to 22%.

The entity also says that the justification presented by the states, in the announcement in November, to raise the rate was that the tax reform “provided that ICMS collection, measured between 2024 and 2028, would be relevant for the division of IBS (a tax that unifies and replaces ICMS and ISS) over the next 50 years”. However, according to Firjan, this provision was changed and is not included in the text of the reform, promulgated by the National Congress this Wednesday (20).

The industries also rejected the recreation of the ICMS charge for the oil and gas sector, with an estimated collection of R$600 million per year, and, according to the federation, it has already been considered unconstitutional.

“In this way, the Official Gazette of December 21, 2023 is marked as a severe blow to the competitiveness of Rio de Janeiro: it creates legal uncertainty, harms companies located here, scares away new investments and destroys thousands of jobs, deepening the already serious social crisis that is plaguing the state of Rio and its 16 million inhabitants”.