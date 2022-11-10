Event takes place from November 9th to 12th and has Poder360 as one of its sponsors

The 2022 edition of colpin (Latin American Conference on Investigative Journalism) will be held until this weekend at the Hilton Hotel, in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro. Over 4 days, from November 9th to 12th, more than 50 speakers from around 15 countries in the region lead conversations ranging from climate change coverage to data journalism, drug trafficking and corruption.

On Wednesday (Nov 9, 2022), those present visited the Maré favela, in the north of Rio. For this Thursday (Nov. 10), lectures are planned on the backstage of the book “O Negócios do Jair: the forbidden history of the Bolsonaro clan”, by Juliana Dal Piva, 3rd Lula government, Peronism and other topics.

Read the full schedule by clicking here (245 KB).

Colpin is organized by ips (Instituto Prensa y Sociedad). O Power 360 is one of the sponsors. Among the partners are:

Abraji;

Public Agency;

Article 19 Mexico and Central America;

Article 19;

Circus Crecer e Vivir;

Count+;

GIJN (Global Investigative Journalism Network);

Globe;

Infobae;

Insight Crime;

Lincoln Institute of Land Policy;

Tide News;

OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project);

Open Society Foundation;

Rio de Janeiro’s city hall;

Piauí Magazine;

Visit Rio;

UNESCO.

During the meeting, the Latin American Award for Investigative Journalism “Javier Valdez” will be presented. The editorial director of Power 360Fernando Rodrigues, is one of the judges.