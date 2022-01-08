The state of Rio de Janeiro recorded a sudden increase in the positivity rate of RT-PCR tests for the detection of covid-19 from the middle of the 52nd epidemiological week (from December 26 to January 01), according to the Secretary of State. of Health (SES). The rate went from 1.4% at the end of December to more than 20% in the first days of January.

This increase is not yet reflected in this edition of the Covid-19 Risk Map, released today (7) and which brings data from previous weeks. According to the map, the state remains under a green flag, with five regions under the green flag and four under the yellow flag. In the secretariat’s study, each flag represents a level of risk and a set of recommendations for social isolation, which vary between the colors purple (very high risk), red (high risk), orange (moderate risk), yellow (low risk) and green (very low risk).

The indicators used to analyze the map take into account the installed capacity (beds and occupancy rate) and the increase in the number of deaths and hospitalizations, in addition to the positivity rate. So far, these data do not point to a worsening of the risk situation of covid-19, reflecting the advance of vaccination throughout the state.

“We are facing the circulation of a new variant with high transmission capacity. However, so far, we are not seeing a worsening of cases, which are usually mild and even without symptoms. Part of this is due to the large percentage of the immunized population. Therefore, it is extremely important that the vaccination schedule is carefully observed. Those who have not yet taken the second dose should seek a health post as soon as possible, as well as people who can already receive the booster dose”, said Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe.

increase in testing

With the high demand for diagnosis of covid-19, the secretariat is expanding the capacity to carry out tests to detect the disease in the state. This Friday, six testing centers were opened for mild cases or people who had contact with someone who tested positive four or five days ago.

The structures were assembled in the emergency care units (UPAs) of Tijuca, Marechal Hermes and Penha, in the north zone, and Bangu, Campo Grande II and Jacarepaguá, in the west zone. The service takes place from Monday to Sunday, from 8 am to 6 pm, and the testing capacity is 200 exams per day. As of Monday (10th), tests must be scheduled through the website of the Department of Health (www.sauderj.gov.br).

Patients with moderate to severe symptoms, such as fever above 37.5ºC and breathing difficulties, should directly seek an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) or hospital emergency, where they will perform the test and undergo medical care to assess their health condition.

Next week, three more stations will be opened with greater daily testing capacity. The centers will be installed at the Dr. Ricardo Cruz State Hospital, in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense, and at the Iaserj station in Maracanã and at the Célio de Barros Athletics Stadium, also in Maracanã, north of Rio.

