The city of Rio de Janeiro has 92% occupancy of its hotel network, four days from New Year’s Eve. The data was released by the Union of Accommodation Means of the City of Rio de Janeiro (HotelsRIO).

According to HotéisRIO, this year’s New Year’s Eve the city will receive mostly domestic tourists, mainly from the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Goiás.

According to the president of HotéisRIO, Alfredo Lopes, the fact that Rio has complete vaccination coverage (two doses or a single dose) that exceeds 80% gives tourists more tranquility to visit the city.

“We continued with the restrictive measures, requiring the vaccination card. This gives security to the tourist. Everyone who comes to Rio will have fun, but with safety”, informed Lopes, in a press release.

Yesterday, Rio Visitors & Convention Bureau, which represents 50 of the main hotels in Rio de Janeiro, reported that the average occupancy of its members on the 31st will be 100%. From December 30th to January 2nd, the average occupancy will be 75%.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?