The city of Rio de Janeiro recorded around 2 thousand cases of dengue in 24 hours between Friday (8 March 2024) and Saturday (9 March). The information was released by Municipal Health Department.

As a result, the city reached 56,928 cases of the disease this year. The secretariat has recorded 4 deaths caused by dengue so far.

To the Power360, Rio's health secretary, Daniel Soranz, stated that the numbers tend to increase in the coming months. He guaranteed that hospitals are prepared to meet demand:

“We are taking all possible precautions to reduce damage. We opened 11 service centers with capacity for 120 patients per day each. We are ready to meet your demands“, he stated.

According to Soranz, more than 65 thousand people received doses of the dengue vaccine. Around 80,000 doses are still in stock.

DATA IN STATUS

In the state of Rio, 108 thousand records of the disease were reported and 26 deaths were confirmed.

In addition to the capital of Rio de Janeiro, the cities of Volta Redonda and Resende recorded 4 deaths from dengue. Rio das Ostras recorded 2 deaths, while 12 other cities recorded 1 death each.