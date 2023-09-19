Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/18/2023 – 22:14

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) warns of storms in Rio Grande do Sul in the coming days.

According to meteorologists, a front will park between this Monday (18) and Tuesday (19) in part of the state, influencing the weather with the concentration of heavy clouds.

The forecast is for more rain in the center-south of the state. Water volumes can exceed 150 millimeters (mm).

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will face a heat wave this week.

More than a hundred municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul are in the process of restructuring after the damage left by intense rains and floods due to the passage of an extratropical cyclone.

According to the state government, almost 360,000 people were affected by the floods. 48 deaths were recorded and nine people remain missing.

There are 20,988 homeless people (who temporarily abandoned their home and stayed with relatives or friends) and 1,088 homeless people (who need public shelter).

To date, six sections of highways have been completely or partially blocked, as they have been impacted by the rains.