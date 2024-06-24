Of the 23 stations that connect Porto Alegre to 5 cities in the metropolitan region, 10 have remained closed since May

A Trensurb (Urban Train Company of Porto Alegre) informed that it will have more frequent trips from Monday (June 24, 2024). Intervals between train departures will be reduced from 20 minutes to 18 minutes.

On May 13, Trensurb suspended the circulation of trains, for safety reasons, due to flooding in several stations after the floods in Rio Grande do Sul.

After the water receded and the stations and tracks were cleaned, the company resumed, on an emergency basis, partial operation of the subway. Currently, trains run from 6am to 9pm.

Urban trains serve 5 municipalities in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre. At the moment, of the 23 stations that connect the capital to the 5 cities, 10 have remained closed since May.

Only the section between the municipalities of Canoas and Novo Hamburgo is free. Ticket collection remains suspended because the ticketing system was affected by the floods.

During regular operation, Trensurb serves 110,000 people per day. During this period of resumption of services, the number recorded has been, on average, 45,000 daily passengers.

Users who need to travel to Porto Alegre are transported by bus operated by Metroplan from Mathias Velho Station, in Canoas, to the Historic Center of Porto Alegre.

Drainage and cleaning of stations

Last Monday (June 17), Trensurb completed the draining of water accumulated in the metro bus station. In total, 7 million liters of water were drained.

Then, the cleaning phase began at the unit, which takes place simultaneously at the Mercado Público and São Pedro stations.

Trensurb estimates that, by the end of this month, the cleaning phase of the 3 stations will be completed, including the removal of sludge and garbage from the sites.

With information from Brazil Agency.