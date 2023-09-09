Civil Defense says that the number of people affected exceeds 147 thousand; MP will investigate responsibilities of public bodies

The passage of an extratropical cyclone through Rio Grande do Sul left at least 41 people dead in the State until this Saturday (September 9, 2023), according to a report card of the State Civil Defense released at 7 am. The highest number of victims were recorded in the municipalities of Muçum (15) and Roca Sales (10).

The number of missing people is 46 and they are from the municipalities of Muçum (30), Lajeado (8) and Arroio do Meio (8).

The numbers of injured, rescued and affected cities were also updated:

ransomed: 3,130;

3,130; affected cities: 88;

88; homeless : 3,193;

: 3,193; homeless : 8,256;

: 8,256; affected : 147,401;

: 147,401; injured: 223.

Drones are being used to help identify victims, in addition to aircraft, search dogs and state and federal government equipment. According to firefighters, most people died from drowning or being swept away by the current.

MPF opens investigation