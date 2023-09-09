Civil Defense says that the number of people affected exceeds 147 thousand; MP will investigate responsibilities of public bodies
The passage of an extratropical cyclone through Rio Grande do Sul left at least 41 people dead in the State until this Saturday (September 9, 2023), according to a report card of the State Civil Defense released at 7 am. The highest number of victims were recorded in the municipalities of Muçum (15) and Roca Sales (10).
The number of missing people is 46 and they are from the municipalities of Muçum (30), Lajeado (8) and Arroio do Meio (8).
The numbers of injured, rescued and affected cities were also updated:
- ransomed: 3,130;
- affected cities: 88;
- homeless: 3,193;
- homeless: 8,256;
- affected: 147,401;
- injured: 223.
Drones are being used to help identify victims, in addition to aircraft, search dogs and state and federal government equipment. According to firefighters, most people died from drowning or being swept away by the current.
MPF opens investigation
The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) opened an investigation to determine the responsibilities of public bodies for preventive measures that could mitigate the damage caused by the rains. The investigation will focus on the Serra and Vales regions.
According to the MPF, “the objective is to investigate possible responsibilities regarding measures that could have been adopted to mitigate and prevent the adverse effects of the floods, as well as to provide communication and response actions to help the affected population”.
The ordinance initiating the investigation determined that letters be sent to the mayors and representatives of the Civil Defense of the regions to provide clarifications. The MPF also requested Civil Defense for copies of all communications received from Ceran (Companhia Energética Rio das Antas).
#Rio #Grande #Sul #dead #missing #cyclone
Leave a Reply