O Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) confirmed on Monday night (May 29, 2023) the 1st case of avian flu in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. The disease was detected in a wild bird of the species Cygnus melancoryphuspopularly called the black-necked swan, found in the Taim Ecological Station.

The station was closed to visitors. The state government reported that 74 rural properties, located within a 10 km radius of the site, were visited by surveillance teams for investigation and guidance to the population.

In addition to Rio Grande do Sul, 2 more cases were recorded in wild birds, one of which Thalasseus acuflavidus, known as thirty-réis-de-bando, on Ilha do Governador, in Rio de Janeiro. The other case was in a Sterna hirundopopular name for the northern terns, in the municipality of Piúma (ES).

With the new notifications, Brazil has 13 confirmed cases of avian influenza in 6 species of wild birds. The majority registered in cities of Espírito Santo.

Last week, the ministry declared a state of zoosanitary emergency throughout the national territory due to cases of avian flu detected in wild birds.

The measure, according to Mapa, was aimed at preventing the disease from reaching subsistence and commercial poultry production, in addition to preserving fauna and human health.

Also according to the ministry, the declaration of a state of zoosanitary emergency makes it possible to mobilize funds from the Union and to articulate with other ministries, governmental organizations in the three instances and non-governmental organizations.

Consumption

The ministry reinforces that the disease is not transmitted to humans through the consumption of poultry meat or eggs. Infections can occur through contact with infected birds, dead or alive.

If someone finds a sick or dead bird, the advice is to call the local veterinary service or notify the e-Sisbravet.

Even with the confirmations, Brazil remains with the status of a country free of avian flu, ensuring safety in domestic meat consumption and exports.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock remains alert and informs that with the intensification of surveillance actions, it is common and expected that there will be an increase in notifications of wild bird mortality in different parts of the coast of Brazil.

Brazil remains free of avian influenza in commercial breeding and maintains its status as free of avian influenza, exporting its products for safe consumption. Consumption of meat and eggs remains safe in the country.