Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2023 – 21:41

In the Rio Grande do Sul municipality of Fazenda Vilanova, 90 kilometers from Porto Alegre, councilor Léo Mota (PDT-RS) criticized the presence of stray animals in the city and said they could be killed. The statement was made on October 9th at a session of the city council, but only had repercussions on social media in the last few days. See the video clicking here .

During the beginning of the session, the councilor reported that a motorcyclist had an accident after avoiding a dog and stated that the city had animals “everywhere” due to “some irresponsible people who put food on the street” and create “gangs ” of dogs.

During his speech, the parliamentarian said that if one of his dogs left his house and entered another person’s house, the animal could be killed and the neighbor would still be congratulated.

“Guys, if you want to have a dog, you have to have one at home, tied up in the yard and tied up. At my mother’s house, we have four. If you leave the yard and bother your neighbor, you could kill him and I congratulate whoever killed him. It has to be at home”, said Mota.

Councilor said the statement was misinterpreted

To the Estadão, Léo Mota said that his statement was misinterpreted and that, during his speech, he was not talking about abandoned dogs, but about animals with owners that are released onto the streets of Fazenda Vilanova. According to the parliamentarian, these dogs enter properties and bite city residents.

“My speech was saying: if one of my dogs goes to the neighbor’s property and kills the neighbor’s animals and the neighbor kills my dog, I will not become an enemy of the neighbor because of that. In reality, I am the one who has the obligation to take care of the dog,” he said.

The parliamentarian said that he does not encourage the crime of violence against animals and that critics of his statement do not understand the situation at Fazenda Vilanova. He argued that dogs with owners should be trapped inside houses so that they do not roam the streets of the municipality.

Mota also stated that he is receiving attacks and threats on social media following the repercussions of the session and that he will soon take legal action.

Léo Mota has been a councilor for Fazenda Vilanova since 2009 and is currently in his fourth term. In the last elections, in 2020, he was elected with 163 votes, being the sixth most voted in the municipality.

Deputies ask the Public Ministry to investigate the case

This Tuesday, the 31st, after the repercussions of the municipal session, federal deputies Fred Costa (Republicans-MG) and Delegate Bruno Lima (PP-SP) filed a letter denouncing an apology for the crime of animal abuse by de Mota at the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul. The parliamentarians demanded that the authorities in Rio Grande do Sul investigate the councilor’s statement.

‘It’s absurd for a councilor who should use his role to help the population and all forms of life, to use his speech to harm animals! Deputy Bruno and I will not let him go unpunished, we are asking for his impeachment,” Fred Costa told Estadão.

This Wednesday, the 1st, the Fazenda Vilanova council chamber published an official note saying that “it does not condone or share ideas and actions that affect constitutional rights, especially the right to life of any kind”.

“Words that invoke mistreatment, violence or barbaric actions against animals were, are and will always be an object of repulsion from Casa do Povo, today and always”, added the municipal legislature.