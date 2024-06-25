Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/25/2024 – 20:49

The deadline for city halls in Rio Grande do Sul to register new families in Reconstruction Aid, which would end this Tuesday (25), was extended to July 12th. With registration, municipalities can request R$5,100 for each family residing in an area affected by the floods.

To date, of the 444 cities that have current federal recognition of emergency or state of calamity, 166 cities have not yet requested the benefit.

“It is not reasonable that families who could have already received it were not even registered. We will extend it out of respect for the families and call on city halls to meet this deadline”, said this Tuesday (25) the minister of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Support for Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul, Paulo Pimenta.

According to the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development, responsible for managing the program, analyzes of families already registered and aid payments will continue after July 12th until all processes are completed.

City halls must register family data on the website Reconstruction Aid and, after analyzing the system, the family responsible needs to confirm the information on the website and, subsequently, Caixa makes the deposit into the account. To date, 256.7 thousand families from 115 municipalities have been approved for the benefit, with 226.5 thousand having already received the resource, totaling more than R$1.1 billion.

The federal government expects to serve 375 thousand families in Rio Grande do Sul, representing R$1.9 billion in resources allocated to Aid.