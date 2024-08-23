National Monetary Council approves extension of deadline for payment of loan installments in municipalities with declared state of emergency

Financial institutions are authorized to extend rural credit installments in municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul affected by the floods that hit the state in May and June. The determination of the CMN (National Monetary Council) took place this Thursday (Aug 22, 2024).

The operations that can be renegotiated are those that have these characteristics, at the same time:

hired until April 15, 2024;

due from May 1 to December 31, 2024;

with resources released, even if in part, before May 1st.

The extension is for residents of cities in Rio Grande do Sul that have had a public calamity or emergency declared by the federal government. It applies to credit taken out for financing, investment and industrialization.

“This measure aims to help rural producers and family farmers in Rio Grande do Sul who suffered losses as a result of adverse weather phenomena”says a statement from the Ministry of Finance. Here is the full (PDF – 36 kB).

Extensions vary depending on the category of operation:

investment – extended up to 12 months after the contract expires;

costing and industrialization – up to 4 years, with the 1st installment due in 2025.

ABOUT CMN

The collegiate body is the highest body of the National Financial System, and is responsible for formulating currency and credit policy. Its mission is to work towards the stability of the currency and the economic and social development of the country.

The CMN is made up of 3 members. Each of them has 1 vote.

It is chaired by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. It is also composed of:

