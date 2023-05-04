The Ministry of Women announced this Wednesday (3) the construction of two units of the Casa da Mulher Brasileira in Rio Grande do Norte. One of them will be built in the capital, Natal, and another in Mossoró, in the interior of the state. The announcement was made by minister Cida Gonçalves and governor Fátima Bezerra during the National March against Misogyny. According to the folder, the bidding will start as soon as the land becomes available.

Last week, the Ministries of Justice and Public Security and Women signed a partnership for the construction of 40 Casas da Mulher Brasileira. All capitals of the country, in addition to some municipalities in the interior, will receive at least one institution. It brings together specialized and multidisciplinary services, such as health and legal services, to assist women in situations of violence.

Related news:

The proposal is to prevent the woman from having to go through hundreds of assistance places looking for help and suffering a process of revictimization during the search.

The announcement of the selected cities will take place on May 30 at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, in Brasília.

Currently, Brazil has seven units of the Casa da Mulher Brasileira in operation.

See what they are below:

– Campo Grande: Rua Brasília, lot A, block 2, no number, Jardim Imá

– Curitiba: Av. Paraná, 870 – Cabral

– Fortaleza: Rua Tabuleiro do Norte with Rua Teles de Sousa, Couto Fernandes

– São Paulo: Rua Vieira Ravasco, 26, Cambuci

– Boa Vista: Rua Uraricoera, S/N, São Vicente

– Brasília: CNM 1, Bloco I, Lot 3, Ceilândia

– São Luís: Av. Prof. Carlos Cunha 572 / Av. Euclides Figueiredo, Jaracaty