One of Ge Viana’s works, titled Radiola de promessa, included in the exhibition that the Rio Art Museum dedicates to Rio funk. Rio Art Museum (Courtesy)

A line this long on a weekday in the middle of the afternoon to enter a museum in Brazil is very striking. Even more extraordinary is that a good part of those waiting to buy their tickets are under 30 years old. The exhibition Funk, a cry of daring and freedom It has been a public success since it opened three weeks ago at the Rio Art Museum (MAR). Through 900 works and objects, it reviews the history of this rhythm born in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro and explores its relationship with the soul American James Brown and the demands of the Brazilian black movement of the seventies. Rio funk, often considered the stuff of bad guys and criminals, has been triumphing for years in the peripheries of all of Brazil and little by little it is acquiring the status of a respectable cultural expression. A path that samba already followed decades ago.

In the two rooms of the MAR that host the exhibition, open until August 2024, the sound is thunderous. The visitor who has never been to one of these massive dances that are held outdoors at dawn under plastic tarps in peripheral Brazilian neighborhoods feels as if he were standing next to a wall erected with speakers from which the funk hammers. The same rhythm that catapulted Anitta, the great diva of Brazilian music, to international fame.

“I come to see our history emblazoned in a museum,” explains Anna Luisa Lopes Jacinto, as excited as she is proud, a 31-year-old makeup artist who went to the dances in her neighborhood of Itaguaí, a city in the metropolitan area of ​​Rio, and who is visiting with a friend.

The work ‘Tá ok’, by the artist Bruno Lyde, is part of the exhibition dedicated to Rio funk hosted by the MAR in Rio. Rio Art Museum (Courtesy)

It is essential not to confuse Brazilian funk with American funk, which was born in the United States in the sixties from rhythm & blues. The rhythm that emerged in the eighties in the poorest neighborhoods of Rio combines the beats of Miami bass with elements of electronic music and other local folklore bequeathed by enslaved Africans such as maculelé. Fast-paced music and often very explicit lyrics. Along with old photographs of the first dances organized in Brazil for the black public, advertising posters and album covers, videos of the elaborate choreographies of current funk are displayed. Or colorful updates of some of the engravings that portrayed the life of slaves in Rio during the Portuguese colony.

“Funk is a scream, it is not just music,” explains curator Marcelo Campos in an interview at the MAR, a municipal museum. “Always at full volume, at a level above what the neighbors and the City Council accept. And it is a bold cry because it speaks about governance in the favelas, about the fights between men and women, about the empowerment of women who speak badly about men.”

The stigmatization of funk is part, according to its defenders, of a pattern that historically criminalized the entertainment of black people, millions of people considered mere instruments of work for centuries. Hence, the symbolic power of the soled shoes of the first dances for blacks. As one of the explanatory panels in the exhibition details, they were the proud response of the descendants of slaves, who were prohibited from wearing shoes.

Commissioner Campos highlights that “it is curious that funk suffers the same marginalization that samba suffered. The police were also chasing the rhodes [sesiones] of samba at the beginning of the 20th century. Everything that is said today about funk was also said about samba. That they were something criminal… samba also had its governance, its bad guys, its knife makers.”

The neighborhoods themselves invented dances because in those labyrinthine alleys there is little fun and, in that chapter, the State is neither present nor expected. The authorities have viewed these autosuggestion events with suspicion or have often persecuted them because they were held outside the law. One of the frequent accusations by security forces or authorities is that they are financed by the drug traffickers who dominate many favelas. It is not unusual for them to be the target of police operations. From time to time security forces record to traffickers armed with powerful rifles while they walk among the dancing crowd.

‘I live from January to January, not in December’, by the artist Hebert, is another of the works included in the MAR exhibition. Rio Art Museum (Courtesy)

In 2019, the deployment to arrest two suspects accused of opening fire on officers led to a police raid on a crowded dance hall in a São Paulo favela that left nine kids dead.

Cashier Marcos Reis, 25, says he was 16 when he went to his first funk dance. He emphasizes that he attended with all the blessings of his parents to an event that was very frowned upon outside the favelas. “I am from Senator Camari, a pacified favela and it was never taboo there. For me it is really important to be able to discover here where funk came from,” he says.

And it is that Funk, a cry of daring and freedom proposes points to his own theory on the origin of Rio funk, as curator Campos explains: “Our hypothesis is that it was born from the movements black soul, a connection that is not often made. Funk is very popular but it is not usually associated with what we today call racial literacy, with political discourse. “James Brown brought racially conscious songs to Rio.” And the Cariocas who live on the other side of the tunnel, far from the glamor of Copacabana and the other beaches that tourists visit, dressed them to illuminate their own rhythm.

