Even registering high numbers of violent deaths per year, the state of Rio de Janeiro found 366 hidden corpses and bones between 2016 and 2021. The numbers were gathered by the Civil Police and released by UOL via the Access to Information Law.

The bodies were located in lakes, beaches and flooded areas to make it difficult to identify and order the crimes. The Rio de Janeiro police classifies bodies whose cause of death cannot be immediately explained as “bone finds”.

Experts point out that this is a strategy used by criminal groups and organized crime that command up to 700 communities in Rio de Janeiro. They say there are still several cases that have not been discovered by the police.

Of the 366 corpses, 139 were found on beaches; 144 in rivers; 50 at sea and 18 in lagoons. There are still bones located in regions of flooded areas.

