Tomorrow the long-awaited quarter-final of the World Cup will take place in Qatar between France And England . Les Blues are returning from the victory against the Poland while the British come from success against the Senegal . The former defender of the Manchester United and of England Rio Ferdinand . These are his words:

“I look at France and say to myself: Mbappé is my only concern. I mean no disrespect to the others, but the way the England team is built, if we can contain Mbappé, everything else is handled. While we, if Rashford is blocked, have Foden. If Foden is blocked, we have Harry Kane. And Saka, Bellingham… And Jordan scores goals too. It’s the best England national team I’ve ever seen.”