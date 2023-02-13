Since his arrival at Chelsea from Benfica in Portugal was confirmed, in one of the transfer market novels, the world champion with the Argentine team Enzo Fernandezbarely 22 years old, only began to show that the +120 million euros invested in him will be worth it.
Although the “Blue” team could not beat West Ham in the Premier League, the Argentine who emerged from River was the figure on the field, assisting Joao Félix on goal and managing half the field like only the one born in San Martín knows, that is why the praise was not long in coming.
Was Ferdinand Riverlegend of the English team and Manchester United, who said the following: “His confidence is what stands out the most for someone so young. I never saw anything like it. I saw him play the World Cup. He came into the team like someone who should be there. He played without fear. He has a mentality to match.”began in an analysis carried out on the British chain BT Sport.
In the first half he came into much more contact with the ball, with 90 percent efficiency in his passes, while in the second half he did not participate as much in the game, his performance went from high to low like that of the entire London team , who felt the lack of a scorer a lot. Meanwhile, Enzo keeps breaking it.
