The Rio de Janeiro State Health Department (SES) opens today (10) three more testing centers for covid-19. The places to test patients with mild symptoms or who had contact with people who tested positive are operating at the Dr. Ricardo Cruz State Hospital (HERCruz), in Nova Iguaçu, in the Baixada Fluminense; at the post of the Institute for Assistance to State Servants (Iaserj) in Maracanã, in the north of the capital; and at the Célio de Barros Athletics Stadium, also in Maracanã.

On Friday (7), SES opened six testing centers in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) of Bangu, Campo Grande II and Jacarepaguá, in the west, and Tijuca, Penha and Marechal Hermes, in the north. People with symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache and changes in smell and/or taste should look for the health centers.

scheduling

Yesterday, SES made available the appointment service online for attendance in the nine testing centers of the state government. In total, 2,100 places are offered per day for rapid antigen tests and RT-PCR.

The schedule will always be open for the following four days and the patient can choose one of the nine testing locations and the opening hours. It is necessary to present an official photo ID and the protocol number provided in the appointment. The appointment is personal and non-transferable. The rapid antigen test result is ready in 15 minutes.

According to the Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe, the objective of identifying people who have mild symptoms is to reduce the transmission of the new coronavirus.

“With the increase in cases of covid-19 due to the circulation of the Ômicron variant, we saw the need to carry out testing also in people with mild symptoms, who often do not seek medical attention. The idea is to diagnose this person so that they can do social isolation, reducing the transmission of the virus “

Anyone who has had close contact with someone who has tested positive and does not have symptoms of covid-19, should wait four to five days to get tested, so that the exam is effective.

People with moderate to severe symptoms, such as fever above 37.5°C and difficulty breathing, should look for UPAs or hospital emergencies.

On Saturday, the six testing centers attached to the UPAs carried out 1,576 antigen tests, with 514 positive results, a positivity rate of 32.6%. The UPA Bangu testing center was the one that registered the highest positivity rate, with 42.9%.

People who test positive for covid-19 must self-isolate for 7 days from the first day of symptoms and should only come out of isolation if they have been symptom-free for 24 hours.

capital

In the capital of Rio de Janeiro, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) has made available eight centers for the care of patients with flu syndrome and testing for covid-19, in addition to Family clinics and municipal health centers. site from the city hall.

Today, SMS reopened the vaccination post against covid-19 in Cidade das Artes, in Barra da Tijuca, west of the city.

“The vaccination is intended as a booster dose for people aged 18 and over who had their second dose four months or more ago. Patients with a high degree of immunosuppression aged 12 years and older may also receive a booster dose. Vaccination is also intended for people aged 12 or over who have not been vaccinated against covid-19 so far.

There are also vaccination posts at the Municipal Theater (Centro), at Casa Firjan (Botafogo), at the Planetarium (Gávea), at the Imperator Cultural Center (Méier), at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Maracanã), Ilha Plaza Shopping (Ilha do Governador), Parque Shopping Sulacap (Jardim Sulacap) and Madureira Shopping.

Family clinics and health centers also continue to apply the second dose of the vaccine to people aged 12 and over. The interval depends on the manufacturer: 12 weeks for AstraZeneca, 28 days for CoronaVac and 21 days for Pfizer.

The SMS informs that the booster dose can be brought forward to three months in cases of travel, health problems and other personal issues. To be vaccinated, it is necessary to present original identification with photo, CPF number and, if possible, the vaccination booklet. For the second dose and the booster dose, it is important to bring proof of previous doses.

