A study conducted by FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) showed that the 2016 Olympic Games had a significant impact on the economy of Rio de Janeiro. The event raised R$99 billion in VBP (Gross Production Value) and R$51.2 billion in GDP (Gross Domestic Product). The research, entitled “Legacy of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games: Economic Impacts”, was released this Tuesday (23.Jul.2024). Here is the full of the document. (PDF – 36 MB).

The methodology used was based on the IPM (Input-Output Matrix), which allows for the analysis of relationships between different sectors of the economy and calculation of the multiplier effects of investments made for the Games. Both projects directly linked to the event, such as the construction of arenas and transport infrastructure, and those made possible by the Olympic context, such as urban revitalization and housing projects, were considered.

Registration form I agree with the terms of LGPD .

The researchers divided the investments into two groups: “Legacy completed for the 2016 Games”, with projects completed by the year of the event, and “Legacy in progress or expansion”, with projects that continue to be developed after the Games. Examples include the revitalization of the port area (Porto Maravilha), the construction of BRTs, VLT and Line 4 of the subway, and the reuse of Olympic facilities.

In addition to the impact on VBP and GDP, the FGV study also points to the creation of 465.4 thousand jobs, the collection of R$5.3 billion in taxes and an impact of R$36.2 billion on family income.

“The projects made possible by the Rio 2016 Games involved several sectors. A complete calculation of the impacts requires an assessment of all the effects induced along the production chain by the constructed structure and the continuous provision of services.”, state the authors of the study.

“The resources came not only from the public sector, but also largely from the private sector, reflecting the concern with the rational use of public money. The results were positive for all economic variables analyzed, both in the city of Rio and in the state as a whole.”, the study said.

#Rio #earned #R100 #billion #Olympics #FGV