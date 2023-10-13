Governor stated that the work will be done in conjunction with state security forces and prosecutors

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), met on Wednesday (October 11, 2023) with the Attorney General of Justice, Luciano Mattos, to align the request for the transfer of leaders of Rio’s criminal factions to federal prisons. The meeting was at the headquarters of the Public Ministry of Rio.

Castro said that the operation will be carried out “in conjunction with state security forces and prosecutors”. He also highlighted the need “clear and detailed criteria” for the transfer to be carried out “in a correct and beneficial way for the State” From Rio.

The balance of Operation Maré was also discussed at the meeting, in addition to the strategic partnership between the local government and the state Public Ministry.

“I want to congratulate our public security agents. In just 3 stages of Operation Maré, we have already lost more than R$20 million to criminal factions and we will continue to suffocate these mafias. We will continue with work focused on technology, combined with intelligence and strategy. We are on the right way”assessed Castro.

The Attorney General of Justice, Luciano Mattos, spoke of the importance of the partnership between state and federal bodies in combating crime. “Public safety is a priority for the Public Ministry. We already work effectively with criminal investigation, criminal execution, irregular land occupation and the financial system, among other functions relevant to the Public Ministry”he said.

“Regarding the transfer of prisoners, we are working together with state security forces and the list will be prepared with responsibility and strategy”concluded.

With information from Brazil Agency.