If you live up in the hills in Honey River and Loma de las Cuadrillas, which lie between Maro and the Málaga / Granada boundary, this should interest you.

Although this road (MA-170) starts in Málaga, it gives access right up to Rescue before bringing you down either in La Herradura or Almuñécar via Rio Seco Alto.

Nerja Town Council is going to spend 128,000 euros on improving this access lane for many farmhouse owners and residents of the hamlets just behind the coast, announced the Mayor, José Alberto Armijo.

The lane surface will be prepared before receiving a new asphalt layer, as well as work to improve drainage along a 11.2KM section. The task, which will be carried out by Transportes Antelo S. L., should be completed within a month

The Mayor considers that these improvement will not only benefit farmers and farmhouse owners, but also rural tourism for those who enjoy hiking, horse riding and other outside activities.

