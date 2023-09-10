Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/09/2023 – 16:19

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) defined, this Saturday (9), that Rio de Janeiro will be one of the venues for the women’s Pre-Olympic tournament. The announcement was made at a meeting of the organization, held in Manila, Philippines, in the midst of the final stretch of the men’s World Cup.

The Pre-Olympic will be played between February 8th and 11th next year. In addition to France (host country of the 2024 Olympics, which will be in Paris), the United States is already guaranteed the Games as they are the current world champions. The two teams, however, will also compete in the qualifying competition.

Three other cities were also chosen for the tournament: Antwerp, in Belgium; Sopron, in Hungary; and Xi’an, in China. Each location will receive a group with four teams, who will play against each other. From these four venues, ten will qualify for the Olympics.

Brazil qualified for the Pre-Olympics with the title of the Women’s Copa América, in León, Mexico, two months ago. USA, France, Belgium, Spain, Hungary, Serbia, Germany, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Nigeria and Senegal are the other teams already confirmed. Two other representatives from the Americas will be defined after a qualifying tournament, scheduled for November.

The women’s team did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, in Japan, in 2021. It was the first time – in 32 years – that the green and yellow team was absent from the tournament. The last Olympic participation was in 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, when the Brazilians were in 11th position (among 12 countries).

The men’s team was also left out of the 2021 Games. The men’s Pre-Olympic, which will bring together 24 teams, is scheduled for July next year. The Brazilians could have already guaranteed their Olympic place via the World Cup, if they finished the competition as one of the two best teams in the Americas, but they were behind the United States and Canada.