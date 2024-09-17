Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/16/2024 – 21:42

The city of Rio de Janeiro will have cloudy skies and rain in isolated areas this week and the temperature will remain stable with moderate to strong winds, very different from last week, when the maximum temperature exceeded 40º Cin the middle of winter.

The maximum temperature recorded this Monday (16) by the Alerta Rio System was 29.9°C, at 9:35 am, at Santa Cruz Station, in the west zone and the minimum was 18.8°C, at 5:55 am, at Alto da Boa Vista station, which is part of the Tijuca Forest.

This Tuesday (17) will be marked by the transport of humidity from the ocean towards the continent, keeping the weather unstable in Rio. The sky will be cloudy to overcast with a forecast of isolated light rain at any time of the day and the winds will be predominantly moderate.

On Wednesday (18), Rio will have cloudy skies and isolated light rain from the end of the morning with moderate to strong winds. On Thursday (19) and Friday (20) there will be less cloud cover. There is no forecast of rain and the winds will be moderate to strong.