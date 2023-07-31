Singer, actress, global icon. Carmen Miranda was the first South American artist to reign in the United States, the highest paid woman in Hollywood. Her impossible fruity headdresses, the frantic movement of her pupils and her grace in waddling her hands and hips conquered half the world, but Brazil has always lived with her with a certain indifference. The public museum dedicated to her life that opened in Rio de Janeiro in 1976 has been closed for ten years, due to a mixture of institutional neglect and budget cuts. Until now. On August 4, the eve of the anniversary of the artist’s death, it will reopen with the hope of restoring a bit of the intermittent love relationship between Miranda and the land that saw her grow, after arriving with her for less than a year. from a family of Portuguese emigrants.

That is what César Balbi, director of the center since its inauguration, trusts. After meandering between painters and masons to check the last touches, he sits down to talk about the protagonist of all that bustle and shoots: “The relationship of Brazilians with Carmen Miranda is pure ignorance, but in recent years they have begun to take more interest for her, to realize that she was above all a singer, not an actress who went to the US and became a caricature”, he comments convinced. After a decade kept in the museum warehouse, in view only of scholars of her figure, the dresses, jewelry, shoes and above all, headdresses, of The Little Remarkable, As they baptized it for its meter and a half height, they will once again shine before the visitors. The fund, mostly donated by the family, is made up of almost 4,000 objects, although 121 will be exhibited. They will rotate to avoid damage and because the museum does not allow for more.

The small concrete building, the work of the modernist architect Affonso Reidy, is like a small circular jewelery box built in the Flamengo park, facing the Sugar Loaf. A short distance away, just across the Botafogo inlet, is the Urca casino, now in ruins, the scene of the glorious moments, and others not so much, of the singer. In 1940, after a first stage of success in the United States, she appeared smiling, greeting with a good night and singing south american way before an audience made up of the elite and senior officials of the nationalist government of Getúlio Vargas, who at that time was flirting with Nazism. She was received with coldness and a wave of criticism, but she responded shortly with the ironic lyrics of Disseram that turned Americanized (They said I came back Americanized), in which she made fun of those who said she no longer had “rhythm, or anything”, at her, who lived “in samba and on serene nights”. After that bumpy return home, Carmen headed back to the US, never to return, and she has just established herself as a global star: 14 films that earned her the nickname Brazilian Bombshell, despite the fact that in his films he used to embody Latino characters without a clear identity: a mixture of topics to the taste of the American viewer, which worked very well at a time when the Government of Franklin D. Roosevelt launched the Good Neighbor policy.

It is not that Miranda was not a prophet in his land. She was adored in Brazil, served as a bridge between the popular and the elite, and her untimely death at the age of 46 caused a shock. She died in Beverly Hills, but her funeral in Rio was an event that brought tens of thousands of Brazilians to the streets. However, her legacy was diluted over time, she gave rise to misunderstandings and she did not age well at all. Caetano Veloso, one of the fathers of Tropicalismo, a movement that fed on Miranda’s aesthetics and philosophy, summarized it in a famous article for The New York Times: “Carmen Miranda was, first, a source of pride and shame, and then a symbol that inspired the ruthless look that we began to cast on ourselves.”

For a long time, Miranda was reduced to a bunch of Technicolor bananas, ignoring her enormous talent, her strong personality and, above all, her creativity and nose for success. Her classic Bahian appearance, for example, was not imposed by Hollywood to force an exotic image. She first emerged in a 1938 Brazilian film, Banana da Terra, in which Miranda, guided by Dorial Caymmi, used the typical clothing of the matriarchs of Bahia. It was a success that she replicated ad nauseam, but always giving it a spin. Miranda never repeated costumes and she herself, who learned to sew as a child and worked in a hat shop, devised her spectacular headdresses. She managed to place the Portuguese in American productions and exported the samba and the marchers of Carnival. The historian Ruy Castro, author of a dense biography that in 2005 helped to dust off her figure, considers her the inventor of modern Brazilian music.

Despite all her conquests, in these times, would the artist survive the internet court? Would she be quickly accused of cultural appropriation? Of contributing to whitewashing an eminently black root music? The museum director does not believe that she was “cancelled” and goes a step further; he compares her to Anitta, the most successful Brazilian singer today, another example of globalization and export of the country’s rhythms. “The carioca funk that Anitta sings is what Carmen’s samba was in her time, the music of blacks, of the poor in the peripheries,” he says. Anitta herself has recognized on several occasions that Miranda is her main reference and has emulated her iconic looks at their concerts. Despite these winks and the fact that she has always been alive in the redoubts of drag culture and in the LGTBIQIA + community, Miranda does not have the recognition in Brazil that she deserves, regrets Balbi. In Los Angeles she has a star on the walk of fame, but in her country, national cinema, for example, very given to biopics, she was never interested in her life in her film.

Now, in addition to the small museum about his life, there is another more ambitious project on the horizon where Miranda will also have a place. The monumental Museum of Image and Sound (MIS), dedicated to the country’s musical and audiovisual production as a whole, is expected to open its doors on Copacabana beach in November 2024, after years of construction delays. The artist will have a space just for her where more than 90 original pieces from her endless personal archive will be exhibited. But between museum and museum, if there is a place where Miranda lives and resists despite everything, it is Carnival. In February, the home-made costumes with their tropical headdresses will once again color the streets, and the cariocas, lost among the troupes of musicians, will once again sing, under the same scorching sun each year, the verses of the success that brought them to the fore in 1930, the foreboding Tai: “I did everything for you to enjoy me, or I do not do that with me, you fear, you fear that you will give me your heart” (I did everything to like you, oh my darling, don’t do that to me, you have to give me, you have to give me your heart).

