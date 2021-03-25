This week Brazil exceeded the threshold of 300,000 deaths from Covid-19 after just over a year of pandemic. While several federal states face the worst health collapse in their history, in Rio de Janeiro there are at least 500 patients waiting for a place in the hospital.

Rio de Janeiro, the most touristic city in Brazil, is among the most affected in the country and has more than 20,000 deaths since March 2020. Due to the uncontrolled advance of Covid-19, in the last two weeks the national average of deaths grew by 67%.

At the Central Hospital Regulation, a body dependent on the Rio de Janeiro City Council, dozens of officials work from dawn to dusk to save lives. “This team is recruiting places. It identifies empty beds in our network and makes them available to regulatory physicians to serve new patients. What worries us most, since the beginning of the pandemic, is that the increase in cases is abrupt; that there are many internees at the same time ”, explains Vinícius Ladeira Fonseca, coordinating physician of the center.

Through an efficient computer system, the most seriously ill are sent directly to the hospitals in Rio de Janeiro with an assigned bed, either in the infirmary or in the intensive care unit, where they are intubated.

Citizens carry messages next to the mattresses with roses that symbolize the 300,000 victims of Covid-19 in Brazil. The demonstration was carried out by the NGO ‘Rio de Paz’ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 24, 2021. © Pilar Olivares / Reuters

“What happens many times is that the patient cannot reach us. Due to family or social vulnerability, some of them do not have access to health services. So we do not have a real notion of the cases that are happening, because we are not able to treat many of them. They can die earlier at home, ”explains Karina Tavares, manager of the Marcos Valadão Family Clinic.

Patients intubated for complications with Covid-19 are getting younger

Bruno Sabino, surgeon at the Ronaldo Gazolla Hospital, the reference center for coronavirus patients, explains that during this second wave, intubated patients are getting younger and younger.

“There were many empty beds that have been filled in the last two weeks,” the doctor highlights. The health authorities of Rio de Janeiro assure that they are doing everything possible so that no one dies in line, as happened in other cities, and so that the dreaded health collapse does not occur.

Between March 26 and April 4, Rio de Janeiro will have a 10-day confinement to try to contain the spread of infections. Only essential services will be able to function and access to beaches, as well as museums, cinemas and shopping centers will be prohibited. For it to take effect, it is necessary for citizens to collaborate and observe measures that are belated and criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro.