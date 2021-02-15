Rio de Janeiro, one of the cities most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, provisionally suspend starting on Wednesday his immunization campaign for lack of vaccinesThe mayor of the second largest city in Brazil, Eduardo Paes, announced this Monday.

The most emblematic city of the country thus becomes the first to officially confirm the interruption of vaccination due to lack of antidotes, something that some regional and municipal governments have been warning about for days.

The suspension of the vaccination campaign comes as Brazil faces a second wave of the most virulent pandemic and in that the average of deaths in the last fourteen days remains above 1050 a day for the seventh consecutive day, something that did not occur even at the peak of the first wave.

Brazil began its immunization campaign on January 18 with 10 million vaccines from Sinovac pharmaceuticals imported from China and another 2 million doses from AstraZeneca laboratory imported from India.

With the available doses, Brazil has so far vaccinated just over 5 million people (taking into account that there are two doses per immunized), the equivalent of 2% of its population.

All available doses were distributed and the municipalities are now waiting for the public laboratories Fiocruz and Butantan begin to distribute the new batches of vaccines that they are packing with the raw material imported from China and India.

But the distribution of these batches is only scheduled for the end of February, so not only Rio de Janeiro, but a large part of the country’s municipalities will have to suspend immunization campaigns while waiting to receive more vaccines.

A 95-year-old man receives the COVID vaccine in Rio de Janeiro. The Brazilian city announced the suspension of the vaccination campaign due to lack of doses Photo: AFP

“I received the news that no new doses arrived. We will have to interrupt our campaign. Today we will vaccinate people up to 84 years old and on Tuesday those over 83 years old,” Paes said in a message he published on social networks, in the one who admitted that on Wednesday you will no longer have vaccines available.

“We have already vaccinated 244,852 people and we are ready (to continue when possible), but we need the vaccine to arrive. A new batch should only arrive from the Butantan Institute next week,” said the mayor.

Despite the fact that the Ministry of Health assures that it has already guaranteed the purchase of 350 million vaccines and that will have immunized its entire population by the end of 2021, the delay of the laboratories in the delivery of the antidotes and that of the public institutes in starting their own production threaten the fulfillment of these goals.

The spread in the country of the so-called Brazilian variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which is more contagious, and the agglomerations registered in recent days despite the fact that the carnival parties were canceled, make the authorities fear a jump in the numbers of cases and deaths in the coming days.

Despite the suspension of the carnival in Rio de Janerio, celebrations are seen in different parts of the city. Photo: REUTERS

Brazil is already one of the global epicenters of the pandemic and the second country with the most deaths from COVID-19 in the world after the United States, with almost 240,000 victims, and the third with the most infections after the North American nation and India, with 9.8 million cases.

Rio de Janeiro, for its part, is together with São Paulo the Brazilian city with the most deaths from coronavirus.

Despite the fact that Sao Paulo led this dismal list for several months, Rio de Janeiro surpassed it in the first days of February due to the sharp jump in death figures.

This Sunday, however, São Paulo accumulated 18,000 deaths from COVID-19 and Rio de Janeiro seconded it, with 17,996 deaths. Only four fewer victims.

But San Pablo, with 12.2 million inhabitants, practically doubles the population of Rio de Janeiro (6.7 million), so the second has the highest death rate, with 268 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, while that index in the largest city in the country is 147 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Source: EFE