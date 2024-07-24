The Olympic Games that open this week in Paris have forced Rio de Janeiro to look back. In the Brazilian city, the first in South America to host the Games, the dreaded omen of white elephants became a reality: in the midst of the Olympic hangover after the 2016 festivities, the huge unused sports facilities were left to rust and fall into disrepair. It was just the picture that all politicians wanted to avoid. Eight years later, the landscape in the Olympic Park is quite different: several of the pavilions where the athletes won their medals have been dismantled or converted to adapt them to other uses, and the city council has launched a strong campaign to highlight the impact that the Games had on the city beyond the strictly sporting, from public transport to the renovation of the seafront in the city centre. However, many of the Olympic promises, such as the decontamination of Guanabara Bay, remain a distant dream.

In the pavilion where the taekwondo and fencing competitions were held, the stands have given way to classrooms for 850 students. Young people run around and play sports with photos of the 2016 idols printed on the walls. Opened in March, it is the largest public school in Rio and the jewel in the crown of the plans to transform the Olympic Park, which has gone from being a hot potato passed from hand to hand between administrations to an example of architectural recycling: the handball stadium has been dismantled and its façade is now part of four schools spread around the city. There was also no demand for a huge judo pavilion, which is already being renovated into a vocational training institute. The beams of the press centre have been used to build a modern bus terminal and the swimming pool where Michael Phelps made history and which had been abandoned for years has been moved to a new park in a suburb.

All these ideas to avoid wasting resources were already in the initial plans that Rio de Janeiro presented to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the time of the bid, but they did not begin to see the light of day until a few months ago. The current mayor, Eduardo Paes, who already led the city in the years of pre-Olympic works, blames the stoppage on the lack of interest of his successor, the evangelical bishop Marcelo Crivella. Now the climate is once again one of frenetic construction. At the velodrome, the bustle of bricklayers, who are finishing an Olympic museum, is reminiscent of the rush to have everything ready before the athletes arrived. Those who arrive now are the voters, and this whole marathon of inaugurations is also explained by the fact that Brazil holds municipal elections in October. The resurrection of the Olympic legacy is one of the trump cards of Paes, who is the favourite for re-election. The mayor now even boasts that Rio de Janeiro serves as an inspiration for other Olympic cities. “This is the case of Paris. The mayor of the French capital, my dear Anne Hidalgo, said that she learned from the experience of Rio by enhancing the legacy and reusing in the best way everything that is temporary,” she says in a book about the footprint of the Games about to be published by the mayor’s office.

The two mayors can also talk about the headaches that come with making ambitious environmental promises. In Paris, the Seine River will host triathlon and water marathon events, but despite multi-million-dollar investments, the water still has worrying levels of fecal bacteria. The debates these days are reminiscent of those heard in Rio when they tried to clean up Guanabara Bay against the clock before the Olympic sailors arrived. Decontaminating the bay is a dream that has been dragging on for decades in the city and the Games seemed like the golden opportunity to make it a reality. There were some superficial works that improved the situation on some beaches and specific points, but the black water inside the bay is still there. For activist Sérgio Ricardo Potiguar, founder of the Bahia Viva movement, the environmental legacy of the Rio Games left much to be desired: “Our country is still in a medieval state in terms of sewage and the bay continues to receive 90 tons of plastic a day,” he laments.

Like him, there are many Cariocas who have bittersweet, if not bitter, memories of the Games. There were promises that were perhaps too grandiloquent, which later generated much frustration. Social movements and activists do not forget that the infrastructure works forced the displacement of thousands of people and in many cases led to monumental corruption scandals. The promised “pacification” of the favelas was like an effective make-up that for a time managed to lower the rates of violence and generated an incipient movement of gentrification in these neighborhoods, but it fell through shortly after. In addition, Brazil celebrated the world’s largest sporting event in the midst of a serious political crisis, the impeachment of then-president Dilma Rousseff, and with the economy in free fall. Less than two months before the opening of the Games, the state of Rio declared bankruptcy. The competition was a real organizational success considering that everything was held together with pins. When the last athletes left, the house of cards collapsed.

Now, local authorities are trying to get Rio residents to come to terms with the Games and appreciate the mark they left on the city, reminding them that, despite the extra costs, they were much cheaper than those in Tokyo, for example. According to the city council, 60% of the works were done with private funding. This is the case of the Olympic Village where the athletes slept, now converted into a luxury condominium. Critics regret that it was not used to create public housing. The mayor counters that this avoided spending more public money. The city council also argues that only 732 million reals (130 million dollars) were spent on sports facilities and that 63% of the Olympic budget was for services and infrastructure works that had little or nothing to do with the sporting event, but which remained as a legacy for the residents. This includes the extension of the metro or the more than 150 km of exclusive bus corridors (BRT) built in neighbourhoods with serious public transport shortages.

The combination of light and shadow of the Olympic legacy can be clearly seen in Mauá Square, in the port region of Rio, which in recent years has been renamed with the promising name of Porto MaravilhaOn the one hand, the brand new Museum of Tomorrow as a symbol of the revitalization of this once degraded area of ​​the center. On the other, the contrast with the (still black) water of Guanabara Bay as an uncomfortable reminder of unfulfilled promises. And yet, despite the pollution, it is not unusual to see groups of kids having fun jumping into the water. The squares and promenades of the port, with their modern tram and new museums, are the new heart of downtown Rio and a tourist magnet, the result of a macro urban operation very much inspired by the opening to the sea of ​​Barcelona in 1992.

For architect Carla Cabral, a former member of the Brazilian Council of Architecture and Urbanism, the change in this part of Rio is already undeniable, but she is optimistic that it will continue to grow: “It is a reform that will still bear many fruits, you have to understand that these are works that do not have an immediate return,” she says by phone. After the post-Olympic crisis and the change in local administration, the port of Rio is now experiencing, eight years later, a real estate boom. The cranes are back, this time to erect residential buildings: most of the apartments are already sold, and it is estimated that in the next few years 27,000 new residents will move here, something that until recently was unthinkable for this area.

