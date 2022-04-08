Rio de Janeiro remains under the green flag for the fifth consecutive week, with a very low risk for covid-19. The Covid-19 Risk Map released today (8) by the State Department of Health shows that the regions of Ilha Grande Bay, Central South, Metropolitan I, Metropolitan II and North are in the green flag (very low risk). The regions of Baixada Litorânea, Médio Paraíba, Noroeste and Serrana remained with the yellow flag (low risk).

According to the state secretary of health, Alexandre Chieppe, “we continue with a scenario of sustained decline for covid-19 in the state. All regions are at low or very low risk for disease transmission. However, even with this scenario, it is important that people do not forget about vaccination and return to health centers to complete the vaccination schedule”, he analyzed.

In the analyzed period, the number of hospitalizations dropped by 55%, from 88 hospitalizations in week 11 to 40 in week 13. Deaths were reduced by 50%, from 44 deaths in the same week. The indicators pointed out that, in the period from March 29 to April 4, the positivity rate for SARS-CoV-2 in RT-PCR tests was 2%. This Thursday (7), the bed occupancy rate for covid-19 was 22.3% for the ICU and 15.5% for the ward.

The moving average of consultations with flu syndrome in Emergency Care Units (UPA) in the period from March 30 to April 5 was 339 daily cases. The data corresponds to a drop of 9.52% in attendances in the last 14 days.

The average number of requests for admission in the period from March 29 to April 4 was 8 requests, which indicates a 14% drop in requests. The average waiting list for hospitalization in the period from March 29 to April 4 was 4 people, indicating a drop of 16% in the last 14 days.

