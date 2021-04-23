A decree by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, published this Friday in the local Official Gazette, relaxed some restrictions decided to try to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the new measures is the reopening to the public of the city’s beaches on business days.

It is still forbidden to stay in the street and public places from 23 to 5, and the parties and events are still suspended

The beaches of Rio de Janeiro will be able to receive people again on business days. Photo: AP

The new rules will take effect the first minute of this Saturday and will continue until May 3, so that in practice access to the beaches will only be released from Monday.

The reopening of the beaches had already been in the center of a cross between the mayor’s office and the national government. Last Wednesday, which was a national holiday in Brazil, the Brazilian justice ordered the beaches to be reopened, leading to an action promoted by Deputy Anderson Moraes, who adheres to the president, Jair Bolsonaro.

“The decree of the mayor (Eduardo Paes) is unconstitutional, it removes the right of people to come and go,” said the deputy. At that time, the mayor’s office had reported that it had not notified the court decision, so it did not order the reopening of the beaches.

Brazil registered 2,027 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic to 383,502, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

The State of São Paulo, the most populous in the country with 46 million inhabitants, is the most affected with 90,810 accumulated deaths, and 2,793,750 positive cases.

San Pablo has been in the first week of its quarantine relaxation phase since last Sunday, and this Thursday registered an occupation of beds in Intensive Care Units for COVID-19 of the 81.4 percent.

Rio de Janeiro is the second state with the highest number of deaths, with 42,362, followed by Minas Gerais, with 31,386.

