Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/31/2024 – 20:41

In the first four weeks of 2024, Rio de Janeiro had 17,437 probable cases of dengue. For comparison purposes, in the same period in 2023, there were 1,441 cases. The information was released this Wednesday (31) in the Dengue Panorama bulletin, produced by the State Department of Health (SES-RJ). There are two deaths confirmed so far: that of a 98-year-old woman, in Itatiaia, in the mountainous region, and that of a 33-year-old man, in Mangaratiba, on the Costa Verde.

Of the state's 92 municipalities, 14 have an incidence rate above 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The disease advances more quickly in smaller cities and those closest to the states of Minas Gerais and São Paulo. In the mountainous region, the number of cases is 14 times higher than expected for the period and, in the metropolitan region, ten times higher. In Ilha Grande Bay and Central-South Fluminense, there are nine times more cases.

In the tests analyzed by the Noel Nutels Central Laboratory (Lacen-RJ), which belongs to the state government, the positivity rate fluctuated from 35% to 33%. 4,464 tests for the disease were processed in the third epidemiological week of the year (14/01 to 20/01), more than in any week in 2023.

The Dengue Panorama bulletin is published every week by the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center (Cievs). Based on the numbers released, the analysis is that the real number of cases could be much higher.

“The numbers are high and still rising rapidly. Historically, cases tend to increase at the end of the first quarter and fall from May and June onwards. Even though we are facing an anticipation of this growth curve, which would indicate a possibility of the fall also happening sooner, the data is a warning sign. People should avoid self-medication and seek medical attention at the first symptoms, especially if they have a fever”, says the Secretary of State for Health, Claudia Mello.

Measurements

The state government launched a program last week aimed specifically at combating the disease, called Gov.RJ against Dengue Every Day!. On the occasion, measures were presented such as the purchase of equipment and supplies for municipalities that register the most cases, which include the assembly of 80 hydration rooms, to serve up to 8 thousand patients per day. The value of the investment is R$3.7 million.

The Department of Health also announced the training of 2,000 emergency doctors and health professionals in all municipalities, with the aim of providing more accurate diagnosis and treatment. In addition, 160 beds in nine reference hospitals in the state can be converted to treat dengue fever, if necessary.