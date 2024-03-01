A 42-year-old man lives in the south zone; Fiocruz considers the case to be isolated, as the patient has a history of traveling to Amazonas

A 42-year-old man, resident of the south zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro, was diagnosed with oropouche fever. According to SES-RJ (Secretariat of State for Health), it is the first occurrence of the disease recorded in Rio de Janeiro. The agency considers it to be an imported case, as the patient has a history of traveling to Amazonas.

The diagnosis was confirmed through laboratory examination. The analysis was carried out by INI (National Institute of Infectious Diseases Evandro Chagas), from Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation).

The result of the exam was released by Fiocruz last Thursday (29.Feb.2024). According to SES-RJ, the patient did not need to be hospitalized and his clinical condition was progressing well.

As the case of the Rio resident is considered imported, SES-RJ ruled out that the virus is circulating in the State. Fiocruz, however, warns of the possibility of the spread of oropouche fever across the country.

Oropouche fever

Oropouche fever is a disease caused by an arbovirus. There is no specific treatment, but the patient must remain at rest and receive medical supervision.

Common analgesics and antipyretics may be prescribed to alleviate symptoms, which are very similar to those of dengue. They usually last 2 to 7 days and include:

fever;

headache;

back pain; It is

joint pain.

Patients may also experience dizziness, pain behind the eyes, skin rashes, nausea and vomiting. In some cases, encephalitis also occurs.

Transmission, however, does not occur through the bite of the Aedes aegypti but from other mosquitoes, especially the Culicoides paraensisknown as maruim.

They proliferate mainly during periods of heat in humid environments, such as in areas close to mangroves, lakes, swamps and rivers. But they are not restricted to rural areas, being present in urban spaces with availability of water and organic matter, especially close to vegetable gardens, gardens and trees.

Furthermore, Culex quinquefasciatus, one of the species popularly called mosquito, can also act as a vector.

In Brazil, outbreaks of the disease have been recorded in the Amazon region since the 1970s. In the State of Amazonas, where the disease has been more prevalent in recent years, the increase in transmission in the first 2 months of 2024 generated an epidemiological alert. In addition to Amazonas, there are also records of outbreaks in Acre and Rondônia.

AMAZON

In the State of Amazonas, there are 1,674 cases with laboratory confirmation, according to the latest epidemiological bulletin, released by SES-AM (Amazonas State Department of Health) on Thursday (29.Feb).

The number recorded this year is already more than the total recorded in 2023, when the department recorded 995 occurrences.

According to SES-AM, testing has been carried out on symptomatic patients who have tested negative for dengue.

Last week, the Ministry of Health and Fiocruz held, in Manaus, the 1st Workshop to Discuss Surveillance, Assistance and Research in Oropouche Fever.

The event brought together researchers and health managers from the most affected states to propose a strategy for investigating the disease and establishing criteria and methods that can be used for diagnostic and clinical monitoring purposes.

With information from Brazil Agency.