The mayor of the city of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD-RJ), stated on this Monday (4.Oct.2021) that the Scientific Committee of Rio de Janeiro believes it will reach 75% vaccination coverage in just 11 days, thus abolishing the use of masks in open and uncrowded places. In the minutes of the Committee meeting of October 9, 2021, released by the mayor, the process of gradual reduction of the restrictive measures follows 3 stages that should take place by the next November 15th.

The steps of gradual reduction of restriction measures must take place upon reaching:

1st stage: 50% of the vaccinated population

2nd stage: 65% of the vaccinated population, and

3rd stage: when reaching 75% of the vaccinated population.

According to Paes, the forecast for complete vaccination of 65% of the population should be on October 15th. With the goal, there is permission to hold events in open places with audiences of up to 1,000 people (using masks is mandatory); opening of discos, nightclubs, concert halls and parties in closed places with people with a complete vaccination schedule; and the release of the use of masks in open places without crowding, maintaining social distance.

The forecast for vaccination of 75% of the population must take place by November 15, maintaining the mandatory use of masks only in hospitals and public transport. According to the minutes, upon reaching this percentage, the city will have free circulation, without capacity restrictions or distance.

Here is the full:

The Scientific Committee is composed of José Agenor Álvares da Silva, José Gomes Temporão (former ministers of Health), Daniel Becker (UERJ), Fábio Leal (National Cancer Institute), Gerson Oliveira Penna (Tropial Medicine Center – FIOCRUZ), José Cerbino Neto (Instituto D’or), Luciana Phebo (Unicef), Marcelo Costa Velho de Azevedo (UniRio), Rivaldo Venâncio (Fiocruz), Daniel Soranz (Municipal Health Secretary) and Marcelo Lambert (Ministry of Health).

Eduardo Paes also stated that he follows the recommendations for believing in science.