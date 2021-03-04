Rio de Janeiro, one of the cities of Brazil most beaten due to the coronavirus, decreed this Thursday a night curfew and the closure of any type of commercial activity on its beaches for a week due to the advance of the pandemic, which is in its worst phase throughout the country.

The new restrictions will come into force as of this Friday and will remain in effect at least until the 11th, as published in the Official Gazette by the Rio Mayor’s Office, which could extend them if the health crisis does not reduce its intensity.

“It is prohibited the permanence of people in the streets, areas and public squares of the municipality between 23 and 5 in the morning“, indicated the text.

The “Pasarela del Samba”, where the carnival samba schools parade, which this year was canceled in Brazil. Rio de Janeiro is heavily affected by the coronavirus. Photo: EFE

The mayor’s office also suspended commerce and the provision of services on the beaches, as well as on the city’s promenades, which under normal conditions are quite intense.

This includes the temporary closure of mobile sales points, beach bars and handicraft markets, with the intention of discouraging the arrival of bathers, who in recent weeks have taken over the Rio de Janeiro beaches.

“All measures have one main objective: to prevent the genocide that Rio had in 2020 in 2021. In 2020 twice as many people died in Rio than in São Paulo, which has twice the population, “explained the city’s mayor, Eduardo Paes, at a press conference.

Paes also stated that the adoption of these restrictions seeks “avoid total closure” from the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The decree also limits the hours of operation of bars and restaurants, which from tomorrow will be forced to close at 17, and the capacity, reduced to 40% of the total.

The city of Rio de Janeiro, which to date registers about 210,000 cases and 19,000 deaths from COVID, is experiencing a worrying upturn in the number of infections and hospitalizations that threatens to collapse its health system, as has already happened in other parts of the country.

Other municipal and regional governments, such as the state of São Paulo, which will close all its businesses, except essential ones, for two weeks, have also chosen to tighten distancing measures to contain the virus.

Since last November, Brazil faces a most virulent and deadly second wave which has led the country to register an average of more than a thousand deaths associated with COVID during the last 42 days.

The second wave coincides with the emergence of the new variant known as P.1, which according to preliminary studies is more transmissible, infects with a viral load up to ten times higher and is capable of evading the antibodies generated by a previous infection.

Brazil is, together with the United States and India, one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, by accounting for almost 260,000 deaths and more than 10.7 million cases, according to official data.

The vaccination campaign began in the country in mid-January, but progresses very slowly, as only a 3.5% of a population of 212 million inhabitants received the first dose so far.

Source: EFE