Fire in Rio de Janeiro: In August (photo) there was a fire in the city’s forests, and the hill with the famous “Cristo Redentor” statue was also affected. © Celso Pupo via www.imago-images.de

Big fire in Rio: Soldiers and firefighters fought the flames for hours. The reason for the fire is probably related to the World Cup.

Rio de Janeiro – Flames in Rio de Janeiro: Firefighters and soldiers fought a forest fire on a hill above world-famous Copacabana Beach for more than twelve hours. On Saturday (December 3, 2022), the emergency services finally brought the fire on Morro dos Cabritos under control. This was reported by the Brazilian news portal G1, citing the police.

Celebration of the World Cup in Qatar may have been a reason for the fire

The football World Cup in Qatar was possibly a reason for the fire. According to eyewitnesses, the fire was started by firecrackers set off during Friday’s match between Brazil and Cameroon. Brazil is the record world champion, the passion for football is very high and Rio de Janeiro, with the Maracana Stadium, where Germany won the title in 2014, is considered the heart of the football nation.

The flames could be seen in several Rio neighborhoods during the night, including Copacabana, Leme and Ipanema, according to the reports. The urban area of ​​the metropolis is criss-crossed by numerous wooded hills. These often reach up to the residential areas. (cgsc with dpa)

