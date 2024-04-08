Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/08/2024 – 22:04

Starting next Thursday (11), the city of Rio de Janeiro will host the Olympic trials for rifle and pistol. The competition, held at the Military Shooting Sports Center, in Deodoro, will feature the participation of 466 athletes representing 75 countries.

In the competition, Brazil will be represented by 17 athletes: Cassio Rippel, Dimas Ferreira, Eduardo Sampaio, Geovana Meyer, Leonardo Vagner and Victor Bayna in the rifle competitions, and Adalto da Silveira, Ana Luiza Ferrão, Cibele Breide, Emerson Duarte, Felipe Wu, Mariana Betoni, Marina Mendonça, Philipe Chateaubrian, Roberto Gomes, Tatiana Diniz and Vladimir da Silveira in the pistol events.

Related news:

The event, which will feature athletes from five continents (America, Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania), will define the last 16 athletes classified for the rifle and pistol events of the next edition of the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France). The finals of the Olympic trials will be broadcast live on Team Brasil channel on YouTube.